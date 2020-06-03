Blue Angels are still practicing overhead, but open practices not scheduled ‘til Aug. 5

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team continues to practice in hopes of reviving at least part of its show season. The Pensacola Beach Air Show on July 11 and the Blues practice show the day before have not been cancelled.

But the Blue Angels website lists Aug 5 as its first scheduled open practice date at NAS Pensacola, and even that depends on how the current coronavirus pandemic plays out this summer.

The team conducts practices in their F/A-18 Hornets over Sherman Field at NAS Pensacola as well over the Gulf of Mexico, where fans can view the aeerial acrobatics from the Gulf Islands National Seashore on Perdido Key. During open practices, which are free to the public, The National Naval Aviation Museum has a viewing area for visitors to watch the team practice. The team visits the museum to answer questions and sign autographs after most of its Wednesday practices. More info: blueangels.navy.mil.