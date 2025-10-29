Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow Nov. 14-15 at NAS Pensacola

The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is scheduled November 14-15 at Sherman Field on NAS Pensacola. The spectacular event features top aerobatic performers and Pensacola’s renowned Blue Angels. With 150,000-180,000 attendees expected, it’s Pensacola’s premier event of the year. Admission is free. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own seating or purchase paid seating. The Blue Angels will fly on Friday and Saturday around 2 p.m. An ID-compliant form of identification will be required for access to NAS Pensacola. For premium seat info, call Attendstar at 615-223-1008, or email tickets@attendstar. com. Show info is available at naspensacolaairshow.org. (Cathy Deal Picture)