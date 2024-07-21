Blue Angels host open practices at Nas Pensacola

The world’s best flight demonstration team, Pensacola’s own Blue Angels will host open practice onboard NAS Pensacola August 21, 27; September 4, 10, 11, 17, 24; and October 16, 22, 23. The Blues will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following many of the Wednesday practices, which last for about one hour.

A flight line behind the The National Naval Aviation Museum will be open to view Blue Angels practice flight demonstrations. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues are scheduled to take to the skies at 10:30 a.m. Admission to NAS is free, but all U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola.

An estimated 11 million spectators view the squadron during air shows from March through November each year. Members of the team also visit more than 50,000 people in schools, hospitals, and community functions at air show cities. The 2024 Blue Angels schedule began in March and this November’s homecoming shows at NAS will conclude a 33 show season. This will be the fourth year the Blue Angels fly the Super Hornet F/A-18 E/F jets. The team previously flew the F/A-18 Hornets, which they flew since 1986.