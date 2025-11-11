Blue Angels Nov. 14-15 Homecoming shows are cancelled

The Nov. 14-15 Blue Angels Pensacola Homecoming Air Shows onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola have been cancelled due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

“Due to the current funding situation and the lead time required to secure and execute the necessary contracts for performers and support services, cancellation of the 2025 Homecoming Airshow is unavoidable,” said NAS Pensacola’s commanding officer Capt. Chandra Newman. “This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact it will have on the community.”

All Blue Angels public practices at NAS Pensacola have also been closed to the general public.

“The NAS Pensacola staff is devastated they’re unable to bring the community the Airshow they love,” Capt. Newman added. “The Homecoming Airshow is a cherished tradition celebrating the military presence and relationship with the wonderful City of Pensacola, the Gulf Coast community and the aviation enthusiasts we look forward to hosting each year.”