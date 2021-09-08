Blue Angels Nov. Homecoming moved to Pensacola Beach

The November 5-6 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show has been moved from Sherman Field (behind the Naval Air Museum at NAS Pensacola) to Casino Beach on Pensacola Beach.

The 2020 show was cancelled due to Covid, and the Naval base is currently under strict COVID restrictions, but Navy and community leaders were able to switch locations and raise the $175,00 it will cost to put on what is being billed as the world famous flight demonstration team’s 75th anniversary show. The Blue already perform shows on Pensacola Beach every July, and the format will be similar, as safety protocols are already in place.

The last time the Blues Homecoming Show was relocated to Pensacola Beach was 20 years ago, following the 9-11 terrorist attacks. An Escambia County press release stated there will be multiple aerobatic and stunt pilots performing in addition to the Blue Angels.

“This is a huge disappointment to us. Holding the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola is a long, proud, Pensacola tradition that is especially meaningful in this 75th anniversary year,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Kinsella during a press conference. “But, as I’ve said many times before, the links between this community and the military are incredibly strong. This airshow is important to the community, and I think in these times we probably need it more than ever.

“I reached out to community leaders to see what was possible, and they immediately jumped in with both feet to assist, because they know how important this is to Pensacola. This is Pensacola’s airshow. The Pensacola can-do spirit just makes me so proud to be a part of this community.”

Blue Angels Homecoming

Nov. 3: Breakfast w, The Blues

Nov. 4: Dress rehearsal

Nov. 5: Homecoming air show

Nov. 6: Homecoming air show