Blue Angels open practices at NAS Pensacola Aug. 21 & 27

The world’s best flight demonstration team, Pensacola’s own Blue Angels will host only two open practices onboard NAS Pensacola. The practices are August 21 & 27, and the team will also practice for the public at NAS on September 4, 10, 11, 17, 24 and October 16, 22, 23. The Blues sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following many of the Wednesday practices, which last for about one hour. Open bleacher seating is available for 500 people, along with a limited quantity of chairs that are available for $6.

A flight line behind the The National Naval Aviation Museum will be open to view Blue Angels practice flight demonstrations. The NAS Pensacola West Gate on Blue Angel Pkwy. opens at 9 a.m.. Gates to the flight line open at 9:30 a.m and the Blues take to the skies at 10:30 a.m. Parking will be available at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Admission to NAS is free, but all U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola.

An estimated 11 million spectators view the squadron during air shows from March through November each year. Members of the team also visit more than 50,000 people in schools, hospitals, and community functions at air show cities. The 2024 Blue Angels schedule began in March and this November’s homecoming shows at NAS will conclude a 33 show season. This will be the fourth year the Blue Angels fly the Super Hornet F/A-18 E/F jets. The team previously flew the F/A-18 Hornets, which they flew since 1986.