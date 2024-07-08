Blue Angels open practices at Nas Pensacola June 25 & 26

The world’s best flight demonstration team (no offense Thunderbirds), Pensacola’s own Blue Angels will host their next open practice onboard NAS Pensacola June 25 & 26. Practice sessions are also scheduled July 16, 17, 23; August 21, 27; September 4, 10, 11, 17, 24; and October 16, 22, 23. The Blues will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following many of the Wednesday shows.

A flight line behind the The National Naval Aviation Museum will be open to view Blue Angels practice flight demonstrations. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues are scheduled to take to the skies at 10:30 a.m. Admission to NAS is free, but all U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola.

An estimated 11 million spectators view the squadron during air shows from March through November each year. Members of the team also visit more than 50,000 people in schools, hospitals, and community functions at air show cities. The 2024 Blue Angels schedule began in March and this November’s homecoming shows will conclude a 33 show season. The Blues will perform as part of the Pensacola Beach Air Show on July 13 at noon.

The show will be the culmination of the team’s annual Red, White and Blues Week on Pensacola beach which starts with Breakfast with the Blues on Casino Beach at 8 a.m. on July 10, a Blue Angels air show practice on Casino Beach on July 11 at 2 p.m., a full Pensacola Beach Air Show dress rehearsal on Casino Beach at noon on July 13. The Blue Angels are scheduled to begin flying around 2 p.m. both days and perform for roughly one hour. Prime viewing of the show is on Casino Beach. The Santa Rosa Island Authority will be operating its free trolley the day of the air show, which will take beachgoers to and from the main beach. This will be the fourth year the Blue Angels fly the Super Hornet F/A-18 E/F jets. The team previously flew the F/A-18 Hornets.