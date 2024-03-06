Blue Angels open practices at NAS Pensacola start on March 26

The world’s best flight demonstration team, Pensacola’s own Blue Angels, are back in Pensacola and will host their first open practice onboard NAS Pensacola on March 26 followingf the team’s air show at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans the previus weekend. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues take off at 10:30 a.m.

NAS Pensacola reopened to the public in May of 2023 nearly three years after the 2019 terrorist attack on the base that left three dead and eight others injured.

The Blue Angles will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following many of trhe shows. Visit for more info.

Blue Angels 2024 practice schedule: March 26, 27; April 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30; May 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 28, 29; June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 25, 26; July 16, 17, 23; August 21, 27; September 4, 10, 11, 17, 24; October 16, 22, 23.

The Blue Angels Pensacola Beach show is July 13 and the team’s homecoming shows at Naval Air Station Pensacola are Nov. 2-3.

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola.