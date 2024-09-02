Blue Angels open practices at NAS Sept. 10, 11, 17 & 24

The world’s best flight demonstration team, Pensacola’s own Blue Angels will host open practices onboard NAS Pensacola. on Sept. 10, 11, 17, 24, and the team will also practice for the public at NAS on Oct. 16, 22, 23. The Blues sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following many of the Wednesday practices, which last for about one hour. Open bleacher seating is available for 500 people, along with a limited quantity of chairs available for $6. Gates to the flight line open at 9:30 a.m. The Blues fly at 10:30 a.m. Parking will be available at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Admission to NAS is free, but all U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state ID or passport to enter NAS Pensacola.