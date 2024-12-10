Blue Angels part of Dec. 14 Pensacola Christmas Parade

More than 50,000 people are expected to converge on downtown Pensacola for the Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 14 at 5:30 p.m. The parade has grown to over 100 entries, including more than 50 floats, marching bands from every high school in Escambia County, Pace and Milton School from Santa Rosa County. The parade also features the nationally renowned Blue Angels flight team and a host of organizations from around the region.