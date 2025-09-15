Blue Angels practice at NAS Sept. 23 & five times in Oct.

The world’s best flight demonstration team, Pensacola’s own Blue Angels, will practice near Perdido Key onboard NAS Pensacola on Sept. 23 as well as five times next month: Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29).

he NAS Pensacola’s West Gate on Blue Angel Parkway will be open for public access at 9 a.m. on practice days.

Gates to the flight line will open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues will take off at 10:30 a.m. The team will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following most of the Wednesday practices. Admission to the museum and the flight line are free.

Arrive early, as once the museum parking lot and the lot at Pensacola Lighthouse are full, NAS Pensacola will pause entry to the base. Practices are sometimes cancelled for various reasons, including weather. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola. More info: navalaviationmuseum .org. The team’s homecoming shows at NAS Pensacola are Nov. 7-8.