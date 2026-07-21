Blue Angels practice July 22 & 28 at NAS

Fans of the world’s most famous flight demonstration team can see the pride of Pensacola from inside Naval Air Station only twice on July 22 & 28, before the team goes on the road. The team is also scheduled to practice at NAS Aug. 26, Sept. 1, 9, 15 & 22, and Oct. 14, 20 & 28.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and practices start at 10:30 a.m. Arrive early, as once the museum parking lot has been filled, NAS Pensacola will pause entry to the base. Practices are sometimes cancelled for various reasons, including weather.

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola. More info: navalaviationmuseum. org.

The outside viewing area is behind the museum. Signs are posted to direct visitors to parking locations. Practices last about 55 minutes.

Open bleacher seating is available for 500 people. A limited quantity of chairs are available for a fee of $6 per chair rental. Concessions and merchandise are also available. The Blue Angels homecoming shows at Naval Air Station Pensacola are Nov. 6-7.