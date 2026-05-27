Blue Angels schedule nine June practices at NAS Pensacola

Fans of the world’s most famous flight demonstration team can see the pride of Pensacola from inside Naval Air Station Pensacola nine times in June , as the NAS Blue Angel Pkwy. gate is again open for public visitation seven days a week from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m.

The Blues practices are scheduled June 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 & 30 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the team will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following most of the Wednesday practices. Arrive early, as once the museum parking lot has been filled, NAS Pensacola will pause entry to the base. Practices are sometimes cancelled for various reasons, including weather.

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola. More info: navalaviationmuseum.org.

Other Blue Angels Practice Dates this season: July 1, 21, 22 & 28, August 26, Sept. 1, 9, 15 & 22, and Oct. 14, 20 & 28.

The outside viewing area is behind the museum. Signs are posted to direct visitors to viewing and parking locations. Practices last about 55 minutes.

Open bleacher seating is available for 500 people. A limited quantity of chairs are available for a fee of $6 per chair rental. Concessions and merchandise are also available. The Blue Angels Pensacola Beach show is July 18 and the team’s homecoming shows at Naval Air Station Pensacola are Nov. 6-7.

The world famous Blue Angels flight team was formed 1946 to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale.

Photo By Cathy Deal