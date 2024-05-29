Blue Angels schedule seven June practices

The world’s best flight demonstration team, Pensacola’s own Blue Angels, will host open practices onboard NAS Pensacola on June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 25 and 26. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues take off at 10:30 a.m.

The Blue Angles will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following many of the shows. Visit navalaviationmuseum.org for more info.

Other Blue Angels practices are scheduled July 16, 17, 23; August 21, 27; September 4, 10, 11, 17, 24; and October 16, 22, 23. The Blue Angels Pensacola Beach show is July 13 and the team’s homecoming shows at Naval Air Station Pensacola are Nov. 2-3.

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola.

The Blue Angels were formed 1946 to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale. Fat Albert was added as a support aircraft to move equipment between show sites in 1949.