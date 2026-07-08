Blue Angels shows at Pensacola Beach July 16-18

The 2026 Pensacola Beach Air Show will be July 16-18 and feature, of course, Pensacola’s hometown heroes, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, as headliners. The annual includes a full lineup of top-tier aerobatic performers, ground exhibits, and military demonstrations, culminating with the official air show on Saturday, July 18. At approximately 11:40 a.m., the official air box will close and the lifeguards will clear the water. Shortly following, hold onto your hats for some mouth-dropping aerial performances!

As always, closing out the show at 2 p.m. will be the Blue Angels. Look to the Gulf horizon as the famous C-130J aircraft, affectionately known as Fat Albert, followed by six signature blue and gold F-18 Super Hornets, make their way over Pensacola Beach.

For the next 45 minutes, spectators will get a glimpse of the Blues’ aeronautic maneuvers like the Diamond Dirty Loop, the Double Farvel, the Vertical Pitch, the Fleur-de-Lis, the Opposing Knife-Edge pass, and the crowd-favorite Sneak Pass. These are just a few of the mind-blowing displays of choreographed precision flying the Navy’s flight demonstration team has perfected over the past 79 years.

The team will practice on July 16 and there is a full blown rehearsal show, complete with narration, on July 17.



Air Show Week Schedule:

• July 15 (Wednesday): “Breakfast with the Blues” – The Blue Angels circle overhead around 7:30 a.m. to mark flight paths.

• July 16 (Thursday): Practice Flight – Full over-water practice session at 2:00 p.m.

• July 17 (Friday): Full Dress Rehearsal – Civilian shows begin at 10:30 a.m.; the Blue Angels fly at 2:00 p.m.

• July 18 (Saturday): Official Air Show – Main event begins at 10:30 a.m., with the Blue Angels closing the show at 2:00 p.m.