Blue Angels upcoming practices at NAS Pensacola

Fans of the world’s most famous flight demonstration team can see the pride of Pensacola from inside Naval Air Station July 21, 22 & 28 beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the team will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following most of the Wednesday practices. Arrive early, as once the museum parking lot has been filled, NAS Pensacola will pause entry to the base. Practices are sometimes cancelled for various reasons, including weather. More info: navalaviationmuseum.org.

Other Blue Angels Practice Dates this season: Aug. 26, Sept. 1, 9, 15 & 22, and Oct. 14, 20 & 28. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola. The viewing area is behind the museum. Signs are posted to direct visitors to viewing and parking locations. Practices last 55 minutes.