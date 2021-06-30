Blue Marlin Grand Championship July 14-17

The “Greatest Show in Sportfishing,” the 2021 Blue Marlin Grand Championship, is scheduled for July 14-17 at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Regular weigh-ins, hosted by Jim Cox, are set for 5-8 p.m. Friday and 5-9 p.m. on Saturday or until the last eligible fish has been weighed. For spectators who want to see the boats return to the weigh dock, all tournament boats must return to The Wharf for weigh-in through Sailboat Bay. Weigh-ins under the marlin at the Wharf are open to the public.

For more info, visit gulfcoasttriplecrown.com or call The Wharf Marina at 251-224-1900.

The best big-game anglers in the nation will compete in five categories – blue marlin by weight, catch-and-release, dolphin (mahi), wahoo and yellowfin tuna. Blue marlin must be 110-inch minimum size to be weighed. Weighed blue marlin will be awarded one point for each pound up to 499.9 pounds. Any blue marlin 500 pounds or larger will be awarded two points per pound. For example, a 700-pound blue marlin will be awarded 1,400 points.

In the catch-and-release category, each blue marlin gets 501 pounds, while white marlin and spearfish are awarded 250 points, and sailfish or unidentified billfish earn 200 points.