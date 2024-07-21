Blue Marlin Grand Championship sets Gulf record

The only thing hotter than the flaming marlin behind the scale at the July 10-13 Blue Marlin Grand Championship at the Wharf in Orange Beach was the bite.

A Gulf of Mexico tournament record 106 Blue Marlin, plus 14 White Marlin and 12 Sailfish were reported by the 66 teams fishing in the tourney. The Orange Beach based Miss Ma’am (above) brought in the first Blue Marlin on Friday morning, and the 650.4-pound fish caught by Cooper Yancey (Pictured with tourney director Jim Cox) and that fish held on to become the tourney’s champion, besting the second- place Blue Marlin caught by Neal Foster on Intense by just 3.4 pounds. Mitchell Reilly on Briar Patch caught a fish that placed third place by a scant .6 of a pound (577.6 lbs. to 577 lbs.).

In the Catch and Release Division, Lifeline released a total of 10 billfish to take home first place. Destin’s Team Supreme clinched the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Championship for the second straight year with their second place finish by releasing seven Blue Marlin. The Tuna Division saw a new Blue Marlin Grand Championship record caught by Jaselyn Berthelot on Orangae Beach based Rising Sons. Her fish broke the current record, set by Mike Roberto on Crawgator, by just .2 of a pound earlier in the evening. Wynsong was third at 177.6.

Other first place boats included: Dolphin – Perseverence (angler Keith Wade) Wahoo – Relentless Pursuit (angler Jayden Pasentine). The tourney has raised more than $200K for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital since 2012.

(Photos by Jenni Guerry Photography)