Boating safety/license classes in Orange Beach Nov. 1 & 22

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division will offer boating basics and license courses in Orange Beach on Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the ALEA Marine Patrol office at 27557 Larry C. Kelley Dr.

The course will provide hands-on training and information concerning specific bodies of waters that boaters in South Baldwin County may visit frequently. Citizens who complete the course will receive a certificate. Children 12 years old or older are eligible for a vessel operator’s license, however, they will not be able to operate alone until the age of 14. For more info, email Kenneth.wade@alea.gov or Jacob.manning@alea.gov.