Bon Jovi, Elton & Queen/ACDC tribute bands, Karen Waldrup are headliners

The National Shrimp Festival returns Oct. 10-13 for the 51st edition of Gulf Shores’ signature tourist event at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thurs. thru Fri., and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The fest includes hands-on hoopla in this special area designed just for kids.For details on activities, and a full list of vendors, visit myshrimpfest.com. As always, admission into the festival is free.

Concerts will run throughout the fest’s four days on stages located at each end of the grounds. Karen Waldrup, a Top 5 finalist on The Voice, will headline a very impressive Saturday lineup at 8 p.m. on the east stage. As usual, this year’s lineup offers a variety of genres from classic rock to country to trop rock to R&B. Tribute bands will play the hits of Elton John, Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Waldrup, a Mandeville, LA native and Southern Miss grad, has been featured in Rolling Stone, People and has scored 12 Nashville Industry Music Awards.

Her 2023 album, Kendall County Road, was produced by Grammy-award winners Paul Worley and Biff Watson and includes a song written with WW2 D-Day Veteran Jim Martin. She has played concerts in over 15 countries all over the world and all across America.

Her debut album, Justified, was produced by Garth Fundis, known for his work with Trisha Yearwood, Don Williams, and Alabama.

The fest, a fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, has depended on hard working volunteers to keep it kicking since 1971.

