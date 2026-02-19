Bon Secour Butchers Inshore Fishing Tourney is Feb. 21-22

The Bon Secour Butchers Icebreakers Inshore Fishing Tourney is Feb. 21-22 Lines in the water at 5 a.m. on Saturday and the weigh-in is from 3-4 pm. on Sunday at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores (240 E 24th Ave). Species are slot Speckled Tout, slot Redfish, Sheepshead and Flounder. For moe info or to register, visit fishingchaos.com or bonsecourbutchers facebook.

The Icebreaker is the first of a five series multi-species event to determine the club’s angler of the year. Prize money will be paid in each species and there is also an award for total weight for three species.

The first 30 anglers at the Pirates Party before the tournament at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores will get a “Booty Bag” and a chance to win door prizes.