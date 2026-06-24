Bon Secour Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution

Anna Laymon from the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation spoke at the Flag Day meeting of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Bon Secour Chapter.

“I was astounded to learn that there are no monuments in D.C to the bravery of the suffragettes. Hundreds suffered for our right to vote,’’ said chapter historian Kathleen Sanders.

Pictured: Laymon, and club members Beverly Wenzel, Kate Eskesen, Cherry Peek and Kathie LeDrew.