Bon Secour team sets new Alabama bull shark record

The Bon Secour Butchers Fishing Team, a three year old group of passionate anglers that sponsors five inshore charity tourneys from Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores each year, set a new bull shark state record, earning a $6,000 jackpot in the process, at last month’s Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Fishing onboard The Orca, the team caught a 494.5-pound beast to easily shatter a state record for the species. The previous Alabama record was set in 2015 at 448 pounds.

First mate Tommy Bowyer (left) was credited with the catch. The team (above) also included Captain Adam Lyons, Captain David Stiller (The Shark Killer of Apex Shark Fishing Charters) and Michael Maguire.

“When you are tackling an animal this large, it is critical to leverage heavy tackle and perform excellent boat work,” Lyons said. “With a line in the water with that much tension there are risks involved, you want to avoid anything that could damage the line, such as the boat itself. Essentially, we want to tire the shark out to the point we can safely get a tail rope in place. Once we can tail the shark, it is game over for the shark.

“Boating the shark was relatively easy because we had a winch on board, which is normally used in commercial fishing. The combination of angler experience, captain work and patience was the winning recipe,’’ he added.

This is the second year in a row that a state shark record was set at the rodeo. One of the highlights of the 2023 Rodeo was the state record tiger shark of 1,019 pounds caught by Brett Rutledge. That record-breaking fish bumped the 988 pounds, 8 ounces fish caught by local fishing legend Larry Eberly that held the Alabama record since 1990.

“Next year we are going to get the tiger shark record,’’ Lyons said.

The crew on the Orca was waiting to weigh in their monster catch when the rodeo scales opened, after deciding to move into Mobile Bay and avoid offshore storms in the Gulf on the rodeo’s first night. At dawn, the team headed towards the The Dixie Bar. Soon after that, they were in the middle of what turned out to be a two hour fight to boat the fish of a lifetime. After weighing in the record setting fish, they called it a day.

“We thought about going back out for a tiger,” said Lyons. “But we were like, we’ve got a bird in hand. We just got our butts kicked by the weather that night. We were ready to come home.’’