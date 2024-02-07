Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge Feb. Walks & Talks Series

The Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Winter Walks and Talks Series continues through in Gulf Shores. Call (251) 269-7307 to reserve a spot. You will get a return call to confirm reservation. More info: fws.gov/bonsecour or Facebook.

Walks & Talks Schedule:

Feb 7: noon – Sea Turtle Walk and Talk- Jeff Friend Trail: Feb. 9:- 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail; Feb. 9: 10 am- Guided Nature Hike- Gator Lake Trail; Feb. 9: 1 pm- Historical Plant Walk – Jeff Friend Trail; Feb. 10: 8am- Centennial Trail Hike – Pine Beach Trail Parking Lot; Feb. 10 – 1 pm- Dune and Beach Ecology Walk- Burgoyne Road (No Name Road); Feb. 12: 10 am- Guided Nature Hike- Jeff Friend Trail; Feb. 15: 10am- Ask a Naturalist- Jeff Friend Trail Parking Lot (No Reservation Needed); Feb. 16: 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail; Feb. 19: 10 am- Guided Nature Hike- Gator Lake Trail; Feb. 20: 2pm Dune and Beach Ecology Walk- Burgoyne Road (No Name Road); Feb. 22: 10 am- I SPY- Pine Beach Trail Observation Tower (No Reservation Needed); Feb. 23: 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail; Feb. 25: 1 pm- Dune and Beach Ecology Walk- Burgoyne Road (No Name Road): Feb. 26: 2 pm- Ask a Naturalist- Pine Beach Trail Parking Lot (No Reservation Needed); Feb. 28: 10 am- Guided Nature Hike- Jeff Friend Trail.