Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge Walks/Talks start Jan. 1

The Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Winter Walks and Talks start on Jan 1 and continue through March. The Winter Talks will cover a variety of topics including, the Legacy of Little Lagoon, Marine Ecosystems, Sharks and Sea Turtles. The Legacy of Little Lagoon and Marine Ecosystems. For more info, or to sign -up for for a tour, call 251-269 -7307, leave leave a message and wait for a call back.

“They are free but most require a reservation,’’ said Daley Koenig of BSNWR. “The Refuge hasn’t been able to run this in a couple of years, so we are very excited with the line up we have for this winter and spring.’’

• Monday, Jan . 1st – 10:00 am – 1st Day Walk: Historical Historical Plant Walk – Jeff Friend Friend Trail (Office will be closed); • Friday, Friday, Friday, Jan . 5th – 8:00 am -Centennial Trail Nature Hike – Meet at Pine Beach Beach Trail parking lot; • Monday , Jan . 15 th – 10:00 am – I SPY – Pine Beach Beach Trail Observation Tower * (Office (Office will be closed); • Wednesday , Jan. 17 th – 10:00 10:00 am – Guided Nature Hike – Gator Lake Trail; • Friday Friday , Jan . 19 th – 8: 30 am – Bird Walk – Jeff Friend Trail; • Monday Monday, Jan. 22 nd – 10:00 am – Guided Guided Nature Nature Hike – Jeff Friend Trail; • Wednesday , Jan . 24 th – 10:00 10:00 am – Ask a Naturalist – Pine Beach Trail Parking Lot *; • Friday Friday , Jan . 26 th – 8: 30 am – Bird Walk – Jeff Friend Trail; • Tuesday , Jan . 30 th – 12:00 pm – Ecological Significance of Little Lagoon – Fort Morgan Vol. Fire Dept.