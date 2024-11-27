Bon Secour’s Morgan’s Chapel sponsors holiday dinner boxes

Morgan’s Chapel UMC in Bon Secour has opened their annual drive to raise funds for the holiday dinner boxes that will be distributed to clients of the Morgan’s Chapel Food Ministry. The church, which currently provides free food to over 100 families each week, is accepting sponsorsships. To sponsor a family food box, please send $100 (check) to: Morgan’s Chapel, P.O. Box 88, Bon Secour, AL 36511. All donations are tax deductible and will be acknowledged by a statement for the IRS. More info, email mableanderson@gmail.com.