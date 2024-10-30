Bon Secour’s Morgan’s Chapel sponsors holiday dinner boxes

Morgan’s Chapel UMC in Bon Secour has opened their annual drive to raise funds for the holiday dinner boxes that will be distributed in Bon Secour before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Complete dinner kits for a traditional Thanksgiving family dinner will be given to clients of the Morgan’s Chapel Food Ministry.

Each box will contain a turkey for Thanksgiving, plus sides. The operation will be the same for Christmas except a ham, if affordable, will be the entree. The church expects the cost for both dinner boxes to be approximately $100 per family. The church currently provides free food to over 100 families each week.

If anyone has the desire to participate in this local mission project, donations will be appreciated. If you choose to sponsor a family food box for both meals, please send $100 (check) to: Morgan’s Chapel, P.O. Box 88, Bon Secour, AL 36511. All donations are tax deductible and will be acknowledged by a statement for the IRS. More info, email: mableanderson442@gmail. com.