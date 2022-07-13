Bon Secour’s St. Peter’s hosts monthly fish-fry on Aug. 4

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its monthly summer fishfry on Aug. 4 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the fish fries will also be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus on September 1 and October 6. Fried fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out. Cost is $12. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10.