Boo at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo Oct. 19 includes animal meet ‘n greets

Celebrate Halloween with the animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores during Boo at The Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon.

The day includes scare-free fun, trick or treating, activities, and meet and greets with your favorite animal ambassadors – all included with regular Zoo admission. Purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event.

Zoo Admission: Adults (age 13-61) $22.95, Senior (62+)/Military $19.95, Child (age 3-12) $14.95. All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

Bring your own treat bags and dress in your best costumes for a chance to win prizes from the zoo gift shop.

For sponsor info, email development@algulfcoastzoo.org or call 251-256-7008 ext 124. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Rd E in Gulf Shores and is open daily from 9 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. Learn more at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or call (251) 256-7008.