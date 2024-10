Boo Fest fun Oct. 19 at Flora-Bama Tent

The annual family friendly Boo Fest will be held on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the big tent at the iconic Flora-Bama Lounge on the Al-Fl state line. Bring the whole family for an afternoon full of full of games, arts and crafts, a kids’ costume contest, and more on the beautiful beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico: More info: Florabama.com.