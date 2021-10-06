Home / MORE Mullet NEWS / BooLu’s Spooktacular at Lulu’s on Oct. 30

By on October 6, 2021

Enjoy spooktacular LuLu’s Halloween festivities and kid’s costume contest at BooLu’s from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.
Best of all, this day of fun BooLu’s events is all free.
The spooky fun will have candy treats from LuLu’s, mini-pumpkin decorating, kid’s crafts and an inflatable play area. There will also be a dunking booth and trunk or treat.
Kids can partake in a faboolous costume contest in age categories 0-3, 4-7, 8-11, 12 & older, and family/group, with prizes for the winners. Contest registration begins at 2:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m., with awards at 4:45 p.m.
For more information, call 251-967-LULU (5858), or visit lulubuffett.com. LuLu’s is located at 200 East 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores.

