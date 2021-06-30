Both Lukes, Brantley Gilbert at Wharf in July

The Wharf Amphitheatere in Orange Beach will host four concerts in July, including a double dose of Luke Combs on July 3 & 4. Other shows scheduled in the 10,000 capacity venue include Brantley Gilbert on July 17; Three Doors Down on July 23; Luke Bryan on July 31; Alabama with special guest Martina McBride on Aug. 6; Thomas Rhett on Aug. 13 & 14; Lady A on Aug. 19; Jason Aldean on Aug. 27 & 28; Chris Tomlin w. Kari Jobe on Spet. 2; Chris Stapleton on Sept. 18 and Brooks & Dunn on Oct. 9.