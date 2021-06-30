Home / MORE Feb 24 NEWS / Both Lukes, Brantley Gilbert at Wharf in July

Both Lukes, Brantley Gilbert at Wharf in July

By on June 30, 2021

The Wharf Amphitheatere in Orange Beach will host four concerts in July, including a double dose of Luke Combs on July 3 & 4. Other shows scheduled in the 10,000 capacity venue include Brantley Gilbert on July 17; Three Doors Down on July 23; Luke Bryan on July 31; Alabama with special guest Martina McBride on Aug. 6; Thomas Rhett on Aug. 13 & 14; Lady A on Aug. 19; Jason Aldean on Aug. 27 & 28; Chris Tomlin w. Kari Jobe on Spet. 2; Chris Stapleton on Sept. 18 and Brooks & Dunn on Oct. 9.

