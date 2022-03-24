Both Pleasure Island cities now in charge of their schools...

one month after being placed on administrative leave last March. As long as it was not a criminal case and children were not victims in any way, citizens do not have a right to know why she was suspended. But Robert Stuart, the man Orange Beach citizens elected to represent them on the BCSD Board and a good bet to be Orange Beach’s first school board appointment, surely did. It was part of his job.

If citizens have a problem with how an appointed school board is conducting its business, shouldn’t they speak to the elected officials who appointed them?

The Gulf Shores split from BCSD was a mess and it delved into a zero sum stand-off full of nitpicking and one upmanship from both sides.

Gulf Shores is three years after the split still working through a lawsuit Superintendent Akin filed in November against the Alabama State Board of Education, the Baldwin County revenue commissioner and the entire Baldwin County Commission over sales tax collected in Gulf Shores earmarked for education that goes to the Baldwin County School Board instead. The BCSD superintendent said he is merely adhering to the terms negotiated with the city during the split process.

In an ironic twist to the lawsuit, Akin is suing one of his friends. Current state school superintendent Eric Mackey listed Akin as a reference on his application for the position, according to Al.com. The two attended graduate school together and were superintendents in neighboring school districts.

Despite what a majority of the Gulf Shores City Council members and its appointed school board president stated, an organized group of PTA parents showing up at a City Council a week before it votes to separate does not make the decision “the will of the people” any more than the large group of Regency Dr. residents protesting the construction of a 200 unit apartment complex in their neighborhood made denying that legal land use “the will of the people.’’

Gulf Shores City Council has always supported its schools, and Gulf Shores and Foley have successful school foundations. Orange Beach is already funding programs through its MAAAC and yearly sets aside money for the schools to apply for extra funds for equipment, education materials and supplements for administrators. The city budgeted $600,000 for MAAAC in 2022 and recently approved an additional $390,000 for a variety of school needs and improvements.

But Orange Beach Elementary School is already using portables located on city property across the street from the school. That will surely be among the first issues the city addresses when its breakaway is official.

Orange Beach will also soon have what may be the most impressive athletic facilities in the state for its student athletes. And that is in addition to providing extensive funding for its spectacular Expect Excellence youth program.

Every parent knows the positive influence a great teacher can have on their children’s learning experience. Having dedicated and talented teachers is paramount. Discipline and uniform enforcement of school codes are also important to running a successful school system.

A lack of resources or not being able to offer top salaries should never get in the way of hiring the very best teachers in an area as tax rich as Pleasure Island. The great teachers I still know working in Gulf Shores are effusive in their praise for Akin. And Orange Beach’s elected leaders, not their appointed school board, are responsible for getting it right when they hire a superintendent.

Neither Mayor Kennon nor Mayor Craft, strong leaders both, did not say they are carrying out the “will of the people’’ when they pushed their breakaway school systems through Council. They said they were elected to do what they believe to be in the best interest of the people they were elected to represent and, of course, their children. They know they are also representing the children that will continue to move here.

Each city doubled its population between 2010 and 2020. Growth has not slowed since then and it is trending younger. Mayor Kennon said he has different ideas about drug testing in schools. Mayor Craft said Gulf Shores children deserve a better curriculum than what BCSD was offering.

In 2019, voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope went to the polls and approved a 3 mill property tax increase to benefit local schools. The Spanish Fort tax increase was for eight years and Fairhope was for 30 years. In 2021, by less than two dozen votes, residents in Central Baldwin County approved a 3-mil property tax to fund improvements at Robertsdale High School and its feeder schools through foundations to provide educational resources when and where the BCSD can’t.

Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are already providing direct funding to its schools. Asking citizens to go to the polls one more time and vote for a slight property tax increase would, if approved, only add stability to the decisions that Council has already made on their behalf but without their input.