Braswell McMeans receives Chelsea Garvin scholarship

Braswell McMeans (pictured) of Gulf Shores High School recently received a $1,000 Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarships from the Original Oyster House. The scholarship was created in loving memory of Chelsea Garvin, who was an exceptional Ostyer House employee, a volunteer Fish River Fire Department Rescue Diver and a talented artist. Tragically Chelsea lost her life in a boating accident while volunteering as a firefighter. “My submission is a mixed media piece that features oyster shells stained red, along with real pearls, assembled to resemble the American flag,’’ McMeans said.