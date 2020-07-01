Home / July 1 News / Braswell McMeans receives Chelsea Garvin scholarship

Braswell McMeans receives Chelsea Garvin scholarship

By on June 30, 2020

Braswell McMeans receives Chelsea Garvin scholarship

Braswell McMeans (pictured) of Gulf Shores High School recently received a $1,000 Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarships from the Original Oyster House. The scholarship was created in loving memory of Chelsea Garvin, who was an exceptional Ostyer House employee, a volunteer Fish River Fire Department Rescue Diver and a talented artist. Tragically Chelsea lost her life in a boating accident while volunteering as a firefighter. “My submission is a mixed media piece that features oyster shells stained red, along with real pearls, assembled to resemble the American flag,’’ McMeans said.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!