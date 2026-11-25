Breakfast w. Billy Claus & LuLuBelles Nov. 28

Enjoy a memorable family Holiday breakfast experience, complete with a buffet, holiday activities & crafts, at LuLu’s Gulf Shores during the bistro’s annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles visit on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 8-10 a.m.

Billy Claus, Santa’s warm weather-loving brother, will be available for photos with the LuLuBelles upon their arrival (usually by plane). Billy will also accept wish lists on behalf of his brother.

LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the HWY 59 Bridge, next to Homeport Marina. Info: (251) 967-5858 or LuLusFunFood Music.com. The breakfast buffet is $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Billy Claus is Santa’s younger brother – with a snow allergy and a love of sunshine, flip-flops, and saltwater! Born from Lucy Buffett’s popular children’s book, Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas Island, he’s become a beloved part of the LuLu’s holiday tradition.

This year, LuLu’s Billy Claus holiday celebration moves to the morning, bringing together a breakfast buffet, children’s activities, story time, and photos with Billy and his festive helpers, the LuLuBelles.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. and features build-your-own blue pancakes with an assortment of toppings, bacon, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, biscuits and sausage gravy, and fruit. The buffet is $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Festive drinks include LuLu’s signature Blu-Lu, available with or without alcohol, plus blue hot chocolate, mimosas and Bloody Marys. Coffee, tea, juice, milk and chocolate milk will also be available.

Admission to the holiday festivities is free, and purchasing breakfast is not required to participate. Families are welcome to join the celebration for crafts, storytime and a visit with Billy and the LuLuBelles.

The LuLuBelles will lead a reading of Lucy Buffett’s children’s book, Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas Island, beginning around 9 a.m. Billy is expected to arrive at approximately 9:15 a.m., ready to hear Christmas wishes and pose for family photos. Children can also decorate their own surfboard ornaments and write letters to Santa.

LuLu’s Gulf Shores is located beneath the Highway 59 Bridge, next to Homeport Marina. For more information, visit LuLusFunFoodMusic.com/