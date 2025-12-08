Breakfast with Santa Dec. 13 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa on Saturday, December 13, as the City of Gulf Shores hosts Breakfast with Santa at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Beginning at 8 a.m., families can dive into a wholesome breakfast complete with sausage, bacon, eggs, and pancakes. Cost is $8 per person, and children 3 and under are free. Pre-registration is not required; you simply pay at the door on the morning of the event. More info: GulfShoresAL.gov.