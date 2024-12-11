Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa on Saturday, December 14, as the City of Gulf Shores hosts Breakfast with Santa at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Beginning at 8 *a.m., families can dive into a wholesome breakfast complete with sausage, bacon, eggs, and pancakes. Admission is $6, while children 3 and under are free. Children will also receive a complimentary picture with Santa. More info: GulfShoresAL.gov.