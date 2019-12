Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14 at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores

Breakfast with Santa at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 – 11 a.m. Located at 240 E. 24th Ave. on the Intracoastal Waterway, Tacky Jacks is offering a holly jolly good time with good ol’ St. Nick. Breakfast with Santa includes a breakfast buffet and photo. Cost is $5 for kids 12 & under and $10 for adults. For more info, call 251-948-8881 or visit tackyjacks.com.