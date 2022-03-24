Breakfast With The Easter Bunny is April 9 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance in the City of Gulf Shores to enjoy breakfast with families on Saturday, April 9, at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Beginning at 8 a.m., a traditional pancake breakfast with sausage, eggs, and bacon will be served, and children will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $5 each, while children 3 years old and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. The Erie H. Meyer Civic Center is located at 1930 W 2nd St. For more information, visit gulfshoresal.gov/breakfastwiththebunny or call 251-968-1171.