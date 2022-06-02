Brent Burns & Bleus Burger present Ukrainian Tuesdays

Fundraiser will directly help feed those in war torn country

Brent Burns, the 2021 TropRock Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, is partnering with Bleus Burger and the World Central Kitchen to present Ukrainian Tuesdays to help feed Ukrainian people through World Food Kitchen.

Brent will be performing from 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday in June at Bleus Burger-Gulf Shores, across from CMX Movie Theaters in the Pelican Place Shopping Center in Gulf Shores. For $40 per person, each Tuesday event will feature specialty Ukrainian food and wine, along with all your Bleus Burger favorites.

Enjoy authentic Ukranian dishes and know that 50 percent of all food sales on Tuesdays during June will go directly to World Central Kitchen to be used for food and supplies for the Ukrainian people who have been under duress from the Russian invasion. Additionally, total donations will be matched up to $5,000. Reservations are recommended and should be made at info@bleusburger.com.