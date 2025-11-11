Brett/Robinson charity rummage sale is Dec. 6 in O.B.

Brett/Robinson’s Annual Charity Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company’s laundry at 25050 Canal Road in Orange Beach. The sale includes items donated by employees, condo owners, friends and people in the community. Items for sale will include furniture, household goods, home accessories, clothing, toys and other assorted goodies. Payment is by cash or check. Anyone interested in donating, or would like to schedule a time for pick-up of items, call 251-948-1899 or email sabrinad@brettrobinson.com.

The charity fundraiser also includes a popular split the pot 50/50 raffle. Tickets are$1 each. There will also be a toy drive soliciting new toys in original packaging and not wrapped for gifting. Each toy donated can be exchanged for a $10 voucher to go towards rummage sale purchases.