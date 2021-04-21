Brett/Robinson Charity Rummage Sale May 8 in O.B.

The Brett/Robinson Annual Charity Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, May 8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the company’s laundry facility at 25050 Canal Road in Orange Beach.

The sale includes items donated by employees, condo owners, friends and people in the Pleasure Island community, including furniture, household goods, home accessories, clothing and toys. Anyone interested in donating, or would like to schedule a time for pick-up of items, please contact Angela Hendricks at 251-228-0928.

The charity fundraiser also includes a Split the Pot 50/50 raffle. The most recent raffle winner received approximately $2,000.