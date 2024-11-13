Brett/Robinson rummage charity sale is Dec. 7 in O.B.

Brett/Robinson’s Annual Charity Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company’s laundry at 25050 Canal Road in Orange Beach. The sale includes items donated by employees, condo owners, friends and people in the community. Items for sale will include furniture, household goods, home accessories, clothing, toys and other assorted goodies. Payment is by cash or check. Anyone interested in donating, or would like to schedule a time for pick-up of items, call 251-424-7662 or email sabrinad@brettrobinson.com. The charity fundraiser also includes a popular split the pot 50/50 raffle.