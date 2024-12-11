Brett Robinson-Triathlon earns national economic impact nod

Sports Destination Management has named the Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon, owned and operated by Alabama’s Beaches Sports & Events and produced by Magic Sports in Gulf Shores, one of its 2024 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism.

“The Alabama Coastal Triathlon is one of our signature annual events, and to be honored for the collective work that goes into making this race a reality each year is icing on the cake,” said Michelle Russ, vice president of sales, sports and events at Alabama’s Beaches. “We could not put on this event without the support of Brett/Robinson Vacations and Magic Sports.”

The September 2024 Alabama Coastal Triathlon produced 865 room nights and $468,048 in economic impact during an otherwise slower time for the market post-Labor Day. This year’s race welcomed 455 first-time participants.