Brett/Robinson triathlon Sept. 7 at The Hangout

Local leaders inspire others to “Tri-It-On” during Al. Coastal Triathlon

For the 13th year, the Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon will take off from the Gulf Place Public Beach at The Hangout in Gulf Shores Saturday, Sept. 7. Two local triathletes, Jim Kinder and Lane Gilbert, share their experiences participating in this long-time favorite event along Alabama’s beaches.

Kinder, lead pastor at Orange Beach United Methodist Church, and Gilbert, co-owner of Ginny Lane Bar & Grill and other restaurants at The Wharf, have different views and a common bond. When Kinder and Gilbert began training together in 2017, Kinder had competed in the notable Boston and New York Marathons but could barely swim a lap in a pool, much less an open water swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Looking out over the water course before my first Brett/Robinson triathlon was so intimidating,” Kinder recalls. “But, coming out of the water was equally exhilarating. Nothing compares to crossing the finish line to celebrate with family and friends!”

Gilbert, a more seasoned triathlete, has participated in a variety of high endurance events, such as many full and half IRONMAN triathlons as well as major marathons, including the Big Sur and Big Beach Marathons. But, the Alabama Coastal Triathlon holds a special place for him.

“Every year I look forward to participating in the Alabama Coastal Triathlon as it has something for all participants regardless of skill level or experience,” Gilbert notes. “Some of Gulf Shores’ most experienced and fastest triathletes are always in attendance, which makes it a very competitive race. But what makes this truly a great event is the number of people participating for the very first time and having the opportunity to complete a triathlon. Those that accept the challenge will not only appreciate the day but the time and dedication it took to train for the event.”

Not only is the Brett/Robinson triathlon their favorite since it is in their community, but also because elite and beginner athletes alike can participate individually or as a team. The Olympic-distance competition begins with a 1.5k swim in the Gulf, a 40k bike ride on the beautiful beach road and finishes with a 10k scenic run. The beginner “Tri-It-On” version features a 300-yard swim, nine-mile bike ride and two-mile run. Friends and families can alternatively participate as a three-person relay team.

All participants are invited to the awards ceremony and post-race family-friendly party at The Hangout. To register, visit Team-Magic.com. To book accommodations, go to Brett- Robinson.com.

Check out GulfShores.com/Sports/Beach-Races to find out more about popular beach races. For information on upcoming athletic events along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit GulfShores.com/Sports, or call 1-800-745-SAND.