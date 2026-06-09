Britt secures $2 million grant to bury Foley utilities

Alabama Senator Katie Britt, Chair of the Subcommittee on Homeland Security Appropriations, has secured $2.063 million for the City of Foley to improve the city’s storm resiliency during major tropical storm events by burying vulnerable utilities.

The project will strategically place existing overhead utilities underground in downtown Foley, covering six blocks from West Magnolia Ave. to Myrtle Ave., totaling approximately 2,300 linear feet. The funds requested will be used to cover the construction and operating costs necessary to implement this project.

The project seeks to increase storm resiliency by facilitating quicker recovery for residents, safeguarding jobs, and restoring the regional economy following a tropical storm event.

“Putting these utilities underground protects the central corridor that powers our hospital and downtown businesses. It is a huge boost for our community, both for storm safety and the continued beautification of our historic downtown,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.