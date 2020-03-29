Brownsville Community Center offers walk-up testing

Although pre-screening by telephone is still necessary, Brownsville Community Center (3200 W De Soto St. in Pensacola) has added walk-up COVID-19 testing in addition to drive-through testing. If you feel you have symptoms, help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and call 850-746-2684 to be prescreened over the phone. Tell the phone representative you plan on visiting the walk-up site. For coronavirus, visit in Florida: floridahealth.gov or 1-866-779-6121.