Bruins Claim NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

Negotiations are underway to ensure that the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships will remain in Gulf Shores when the current contract expires followingf the 2022 tourney at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Hosted by the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission, UAB and the City of Gulf Shores, the third NCAA sanctioned tourney drew a record 9,449 fans and a national TV audience to Gulf Shores during the first weekend of May. UCLA defeated Southern Cal to claim its second consecutive championship after Southern Cal claimed the inauguoral title in 2018. LSU placed third. Although it has been sanctioned by the NCAA for only three years, the American Volleyball Coaches Association first brought its tourney to Gulf Shores as an NCAA “emerging sport’’in 2012. Full coverage from all five courts aired live on ESPN’s family of networks. The Bruins swept rival USC, 3-0, to capture their second straight national championship.

Pictured: (Above) The national champion UCLA Bruins celebrating at Gulf Shores Public Beach; (below) Gulf Shores residents Jeff Jackson and Patrick Quinn with UCLA’s top team, 5-foot-9 identical twins Megan and Nicole McNamara.