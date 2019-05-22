Brush Fire In Gulf State Park

Gulf Shores Fire & Rescue evacuated businesses in the 600-800 block of Gulf Shores Pkwy. and Luxury RV Park for precaution while they worked to contain a brush fire in Gulf State Park behind Waterville on May 14. Hwy. 135 was also closed in both directions until the fire was under control. The fire burned about 50 acres of mainly sawgrass and black needle rush. Although controlled burns are a regular occurrences in the park, a downed power line may be to blame for this fire.