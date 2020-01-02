Buddies still needed for Feb 7 Night To Shine at PBUMC

Volunteer buddies are needed for the annual Tim Tebow Foundation Night To Shine Prom on February 7 from 6-9 p.m. at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church Community Campus. Anyone interested in being a buddy can sign up at pbumcnts.com or call the Perdido Bay United Methodist Church at 850-492-2145.

Mandatory volunteer training sessions are required for event, and new volunteers are asked to submit a background form. Training sessions are scheduled on January 13 and January 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Perdido Bay Community Center. Volunteers only need to attend one of the sessions.

Attire Night (when our guests come and pick out gowns and suits) is January 16,f and organizers are accepting gently used prom/formal dresses and men’s suits. These items can be dropped off at the Perdido Bay UMC Activity Center.

“We are looking forward to another amazing Night to Shine and we could not do it without our Buddies,’’ said event chair Lori Gerritsen.

The Night To Shine Prom Friday will be held February 8 at the PBUMC Community Center on Innerarity Point. The event provides an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

The worldwide movement takes place in all 50 states and 15 countries around the world, and PBUMC is one of more than 450 churches around the world that will host this amazing event. The event requires around 300 volunteers, and each of them must be trained. Around 30 volunteers are still needed at PBUMC.

The church utilizes donations from its thrift store, the Redemption Store, to provide gowns, shoes, accessories, and suits to guests, who are invited to come and pick out complimentary attire prior to the event. Seamstresses are available to provide any alterations needed.